Discovery to Acquire Controlling Interest in Eurosport

Discovery Communications said Tuesday that it will acquire a controlling interest in Eurosport International, an extension of a 2012 deal with network parent TF1. As part of the transaction, Discovery will increase its interest in Eurosport from 20% to 51%, accelerating the agreement by nearly one year.

“Eurosport is one of the strongest, most dynamic sports platforms in the world. Over the past year, as we have been working directly with our partners from TF1, it became clear that combining the power of Eurosport’s brands and audience reach with Discovery’s network portfolio, boots on the ground, and country-specific expertise creates an unrivaled and powerful offering for viewers, advertisers and affiliates,” said Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav in a statement. “Today’s announcement underscores Discovery's strategy to support already strong organic growth with targeted acquisitions and partnerships. This deal will enable our industry-leading International team and its new leader, JB Perrette, to create new value for our business partners by developing and sharing programming across channel brands, and building a stronger and more diversified network portfolio. We are privileged to continue our successful relationship with TF1 Group and look forward to growing Eurosport for many years to come.”

Eurosport reaches 133 million homes across 54 countries in 20 languages. Eurosport’s brands and platforms also include: Eurosport 2 reaching 69 million households across 51 countries; Eurosport HD, the high definition simulcast of Eurosport, available in 32 million homes in 48 countries; Eurosport Asia-Pacific reaching 16 countries; and Eurosportnews, a 24-hour news channel and online hub, providing an up-to-the-minute sports news feed available in 48 countries.

