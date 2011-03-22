DirecTV Uses NDS to Insert Addressable Ads Into DVRs

DirecTV is using NDS software to insert ads into subscribers' DVRs, as part of its nationwide addressable-advertising system scheduled to launch in the second half of 2011.

The No. 1 satellite operator will use elements of the NDS Dynamic suite of advanced advertising solutions including local DVR video ad insertion and audience measurement capabilities. The NDS software will be deployed on DirecTV's standard-definition DVRs allowing insertion of household-addressable ads into both live and recorded video content from the DVR hard drive.

DirecTV's addressable-ad system is intended to reach 10 million subscribers, with the ability to store up to 120 different 30-second ads per DVR.



