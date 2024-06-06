DirecTV Unveils Group of Enhanced Ad Products

DirecTV Advertising, a pioneer in addressable advertising said it was introducing several new products aimed at addressing some of the challenges facing marketers.

The products address the demand brands have for incremental reach, privacy and brand safety.

“After running hundreds of successful campaigns that help ensure that heavy viewers are not bombarded with the same ad over and over again, while also helping to reach light TV viewers, we’re excited to be able to guarantee incremental reach for clients utilizing our Addressable RFO [Reach-Frequency Optimization] technology,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer at DirecTV Advertising.

“Additionally, as the market shifts and more content is being consumed on CTV devices, we’ve transformed our business to be more digital and streaming-centric, providing clients with the most premium, brand-safe inventory, more targeting options, better transparency, and working with industry-leading clean room solutions so that advertisers can better utilize their own data across our platforms,” Leifer said.

The new products include:

Guaranteed Incremental Reach with Addressable RFO: DirecTV Advertising is now guaranteeing incremental reach for advertisers who utilize Addressable Reach-Frequency Optimization to enhance national TV buys. RFO combines the company’s proprietary data, viewership insights and addressable technology to help advertisers maximize reach, optimize frequency, and balance impression distribution against their TV campaigns.

DirecTV Advantage Clean Room Solutions: DirecTV Advertising is enhancing its data suite with clean room technology to help advertisers and agencies better securely match and analyze different datasets in a privacy-centric way. DirecTV Advantage’s clean room solution is currently integrated with AWS Clean Rooms, InfoSum, LiveRamp, Snowflake and is expanding integrations in the future with other providers, such as Epsilon Clean Room.

Brand Safety Through Contextual Targeting: DirecTV Advertising’s enhanced contextual solutions allow brands to air within endemic content, without needing to rely on audience data. Utilizing rich contextual signals such as network, genre and rating, DirecTV Advertising empowers brands to target content on a more granular level to boost relevancy and maximize engagement across live and VOD content. Advertisers can verify where their ads have run with transparent reporting through multiple verification partners, with DirecTV offering series-level reporting through Publica by IAS later this year.

“As marketers, we’ve moved beyond legacy ways of delivering effective levels of video reach and frequency. To stay relevant and maximize every dollar in market, it’s imperative that we accommodate varied viewing behaviors through the use of smart, data-led opportunities like this solution,” said media buyer Liz Leonard, executive VP, PMX Lift. “This is a win-win opportunity that can help alleviate the pressures of imbalanced video reach/frequency delivery, while increasing focus on driving efficient and meaningful outcomes for clients’ business.”