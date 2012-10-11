DirecTV Uncorks Five-Tuner Genie DVR
DirecTV has named its multiroom HD DVR -- which can record up to five TV channels at the same time -- the "Genie," adding an automatic-recommendation feature that records shows based on subscribers' tastes.
The No. 1 satellite operator is positioning the Genie's five tuners and recommendation features as besting Dish Network's three-tuner Hopper DVR. However, DirecTV's box lacks the latter's controversial automatic ad-skipping feature. In addition, while Genie includes 1 Terabyte of storage, the Hopper has 2 TB.
DirecTV says the Genie can record up to 200 hours of HD programming or 800 hours of SD content, beating typical cable DVRs.
