DirecTV, U-verse to Drop Esquire Network Dec. 15

AT&T’s DirecTV and U-verse subscribers will be without the Esquire Network as of about 1 a.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 15, as the distributors have decided to drop the networks.

Esquire, the former Style, was relaunched in 2013 and offers lifestyle and entertainment programming about fashion, style, food, drink, travel, family and relationships. Series include American Ninja Warrior, Car Matchmaker and syndicated shows like MacGyver, Parks and Recreation and Burn Notice. The channel is owned by NBCUniversal and Hearst, parent of Esquire magazine.

The DirecTV and U-verse drop affects about 11 million homes. After Dec. 15, Esquire Network will still be carried in nearly 45 million homes.

