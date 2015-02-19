DirecTV Tunes in ESPN, Disney/ABC ‘Watch’ Apps

DirecTV has joined the list of major U.S. MVPDs that is providing support to authenticated TV Everywhere apps from ESPN and Disney/ABC Television Group.

The launch, announced Thursday (Feb. 19) comes about two months after DirecTV and The Walt Disney Co. struck a new multiyear carriage deal that included streaming and TVE rights, filling a major service provider gap in the Disney/ABC TVE rollout. DirecTV ended 2014 with 20.35 million U.S. subscribers.

DirecTV subs can now use their credentials stream content from the following apps: Watch ABC, Watch ABC Family, Watch Disney Channel, Watch Disney Junior, Watch Disney XD and WatchESPN.

