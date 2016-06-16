DirecTV Tees Up U.S. Open 4K Coverage

DirecTV is providing partial coverage of the U.S. Open golf championships in 4K resolution, offering live broadcasts during all four rounds from the tournament in Oakmont, which gets underway Thursday.

DirecTV, acquired by AT&T last summer, said it is providing 4K coverage of this week’s event from holes 3, 13 and 17.

DirecTV subs with the proper set up can tune into that 4K coverage on channel 106. To get it, those customers need the provider’s latest Genie HD DVR (model HR54), a DirecTV 4K-ready TV or a compatible 4K TV (HDMI 2.0-complaint interface and HDCP 2.2 content security) connected to DirecTV’s latest 4K-capable Genie Mini device, and subscribe to DirecTV’s Ultimate or Premier TV package.

AT&T’s U.S. Open offering in 4K follows similar sporting events coverage in the format that DirecTV provided during the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, The Masters, and coverage of several Major League Baseball games.

