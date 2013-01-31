DirecTV Tees Up 'TV Everywhere' Ads With FreeWheel

As the TV Everywhere saga slowly builds momentum, DirecTV is

now looking at the next chapter: how to maximize ad revenue from multiplatform

video content.

The satellite operator plans to launch a digital video

ad-insertion solution, developed with FreeWheel, toward the end of 2013.

DirecTV also has taken an equity ownership stake in FreeWheel; terms of the

investment were not disclosed.

With the FreeWheel-based system, DirecTV will be able to let

programming partners and advertisers deliver ads for mobile and Web platforms.

The operator itself also will sell ads for TVE content. At some point, the

system could deliver targeted ads based on demographic data, according to the

companies.

Consumer awareness of TV Everywhere is still low today -- a

survey last fall by GfK found that just 22%

of pay TV customers had heard of the term -- and content is sometimes

spotty.

