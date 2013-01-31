DirecTV Tees Up 'TV Everywhere' Ads With FreeWheel
As the TV Everywhere saga slowly builds momentum, DirecTV is
now looking at the next chapter: how to maximize ad revenue from multiplatform
video content.
The satellite operator plans to launch a digital video
ad-insertion solution, developed with FreeWheel, toward the end of 2013.
DirecTV also has taken an equity ownership stake in FreeWheel; terms of the
investment were not disclosed.
With the FreeWheel-based system, DirecTV will be able to let
programming partners and advertisers deliver ads for mobile and Web platforms.
The operator itself also will sell ads for TVE content. At some point, the
system could deliver targeted ads based on demographic data, according to the
companies.
Consumer awareness of TV Everywhere is still low today -- a
survey last fall by GfK found that just 22%
of pay TV customers had heard of the term -- and content is sometimes
spotty.
