DirecTV Settles Al Jazeera Suit

DirecTV has reached a settlement with Al Jazeera on its one-year-old lawsuit against the programmer in a deal that is likely part of a broader carriage agreement.

“We’re pleased to have settled the MFN violation lawsuit with Al Jazeera America and ensure that our customers receive a fair deal,” DirecTV said in a statement. “Al Jazeera America continues to be available on the DirecTV and U-Verse platforms.”

