DirecTV Sells Off LifeShield

Hawk Capital Partners said it has acquired LifeShield, a company that specializes in DIY wireless home security products and services, from DirecTV. Financial terms were not announced.

DirecTV acquired LifeShield in 2013. LifeShield subscribers tripled over a two-year period, the companies said, but didn't cite a figure.

DirecTV’s decision to divest LifeShield came after DirecTV merged with AT&T in July 2015. AT&T markets and sells its own home security and automation platform, called AT&T Digital Life.

The sell-off follows a recent string of deals and in the fragmented home security sector. Among recent examples, Comcast and Alarm.com acquired different parts of Icontrol in March. EchoStar, meanwhile, tried its hand at the DIY home security market with a product called Sage By Hughes butexited the businesslast fall.

