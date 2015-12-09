DirecTV’s Yaveo Says Adios

Yaveo, the Spanish language over-the-top service from DirecTV, is shutting down roughly a year after it was launched.

The decision, spotted by TV Predictions, also comes about five months after AT&T clinched its merger with DirecTV. Speaking Tuesday at the UBS conference in New York, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said the company plans to launch a mobile entertainment service in January that will “turn some heads” while also noting that the company also has “a lot of irons in fire” regarding programming, particularly at Otter Media, the AT&T-The Chernin Group OTT joint venture.

As for Yaveo, the site has posted a message telling visitors that the service is not accepting new subs and will no longer offer the service after Dec. 16.

