DirecTV Revamps its iPad App

DirecTV has launched a redesigned version of its mobile app for the iPad designed to help customers more easily navigate and discover linear TV channels and content offered on the DVR or via VOD while also providing a more consistent looks and feel with other DirecTV products.

The new DirecTV Mobile app features a new "Menu" section designed for easier browsing, along with new "TV Show" and "Networks" sections, as well as new Guide and Movies filters that the user can set up when viewing programming on the iPad itself or the main TV.

The app also tacks on a "Watch" element that combines every way customer can watch a program via the iPad or the TV.

