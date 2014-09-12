DirecTV Readies OTT Service Targeted To Hispanics

DirecTV, not to be outdone by over-the-top announcements from Sony, Verizon and Dish Network, will launch its own Netflix-like online video service aimed at the Hispanic market by the end of the year.

The announcement should come as no surprise – DirecTV CEO Mike White had hinted at an over-the top service in December. DirecTV also was one of the bidders for online video service Hulu, which pulled its auction in 2013, opting instead to invest an additional $750 million in the company. White offered few details on YaVeo Friday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference, but it is expected that the service will include content from Spanish Language network Univision and others.

Online opportunities abound for the satellite company – which is in the throes of the regulatory approval process regarding its proposed merger with AT&T. White said DirecTV also is investigating offering its NFL Sunday Ticket out of market professional football package to college campuses and apartments – locations that don’t normally have access to satellite – online.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.