DirecTV, Raycom Reach Retrans Deal

DirecTV reached an agreement in principal to restore about 43 Raycom Media stations to its customers on Sunday.

DirecTV and Raycom Media resolved their six-day retransmission consent spat, just in time for the afternoon slate of National Football League games.

Raycom went dark to DirecTV customers in 37 markets on Sept. 1, with the two sides at loggerheads mainly over price.

In a joint statement on Sunday, both sides said they had reached an agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, in time for the 1 p.m. kickoff of the opening weekend for the NFL.

Visit Multichannel.com for the full story.