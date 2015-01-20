DirecTV Raises NFL Sunday Ticket Rates

DirecTV is raising the price of its popular NFL Sunday Ticket by between 5% and 7% for the 2015 season, an effort to help offset the estimated $12 billion the satellite TV company paid to keep the out-of-market pro football package exclusive for the next eight years.

DirecTV will raise rates for its basic 2015 Sunday Ticket package – including all out-of-market Sunday NFL games, the Ticket Mix Channel and on-screen stats – 5% to $251.94 from $239.94 for the 2014 regular season. Charges for its Sunday Ticket Max Plan – which also has The Red Zone Channel, DirecTV Fantasy Channel , the Short Cuts feature and the ability to stream games on multiple devices – rise 7% to $353.94 from $329.94 in the prior year.

News of the price hike was first reported by TV Predictions.com.

