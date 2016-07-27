DirecTV to Offer NBC’s 4K Coverage From Rio

AT&T said it will offer a mix of enhancements and special features for NBCU’s coverage, including select 4K programming (for DirecTV subs) and a range of interactive “Mix” channels.

Those Mix channels, offered to DirecTV and U-verse customers, will feature event results, medal counts, and multiple feeds from networks covering the games.

DirecTV’s eight-screens-in-one mosaic of Olympics coverage comes from NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Bravo, CNBC, MSNBC, USA Network and NBC Universo.

U-verse’s Multiview channel will offer four feeds on one screen from NBCSN, Bravo, USA Network, and the local NBC affiliate.

