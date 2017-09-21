DirecTV to Offer MSG GO Streaming App

DirecTV will offer New York sports fans the opportunity to access MSG Networks’ MSG GO live streaming and video on demand service, the companies announced Thursday.



As part of the agreement, DirecTV subscribers receiving MSG Networks as part of their subscription to the satellite service will be able to stream New York Knicks NBA games as well as New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres NHL games on their supported smartphone, tablet or personal computer, according to DirecTV.



Subscribers can download the free “MSG GO” app by visiting the App Store or the Google Play store.



The deal follows a similar streaming agreement reached betweenMSG and Verizon this past April.



