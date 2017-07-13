DirecTV Now to Test Cloud DVR in Summer

DirecTV Now is expected to begin beta tests of a long-awaited cloud DVR service this summer, part of a broader launch of features earmarked for the streaming video service this fall.

The cloud DVR is the latest in a series of announcements AT&T has made for the over-the-top offering since its launch on Nov. 30. Other OTT services like CenturyLink Stream, YouTube TV, fubo TV, Sling TV and others already offer varying versions of cloud DVR service.

According to AT&T, customers of its satellite TV service DirecTV also will get a crack at the new platform but may have to wait a while. For now it is inviting DirecTV Now and DirecTV companion app users to participate in beta trials this summer but said the new platform will be available to other customers of AT&T video services “in the coming years.”

The next-generation platform is supposed to eventually unify its user interface across all platforms, providing a “consistent look and feel across AT&T consumer video services throughout the United States.”

