DirecTV Now Streams to LeEco Smart TVs

DirecTV Now, AT&T’s OTT TV service, said it has extended support to certain LeEco 4K smart TVs that run Android TV.

The DirecTV Now app is initially available on LeEco’s Super4 X65, X55, X43 Pro and uMax85 models.

Once downloaded, the DirecTV Now app will appear in the apps section of the TV’s home screen. Subs can sign in with their DirecTV Now credentials or sign up at directvnow.com to activate the service.

Consumers who purchase a LeEco TV also get three months of DirecTV Now.



