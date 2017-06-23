DirecTV Now Sets Best Buy Promo

DirecTV Now, AT&T’s OTT TV service, will be looking to lure customers in starting Sunday (June 25) with a two-month, device-focused promo at Best Buy.

Under the marketing tilt, which runs through August 25, Best Buy customers can get a free month of DirecTV service (its $35 per month “Live a Little” package) when they purchase an “applicable” device such as an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV box or stick, a Roku player, or a Google Chromecast streaming adapter.

AT&T noted that DirecTV Now has recently expanded its VOD library to 2,000 titles and that it has added third-party app support for networks such as AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance and We.



