DirecTV Now Launches Roku Promo to Drive Subs, Keep Churn in Check

Looking to gain and retain subscribers for its new OTT TV service, AT&T is giving away a Roku Premiere player to DirecTV Now customers who prepay for two months of the service.

DirecTV Now, which added support for the Roku platform in late May, is making that offer for all of its packages, including its $35 per month “Live a Little” offering that offers more than 60 channels.

Per the fine print, AT&T is limiting the offer to two per customer. The offer is available to new DirecTV Now subs as well as AT&T Unlimited Choice and Unlimited Plus customers. AT&T will also make the offer available at its retail stores nationwide starting June 23.

The 4K-capable Roku Premiere regularly sells for $69.99.

