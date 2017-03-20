DirecTV Now to Give New Subscribers Free Year of HBO

DirecTV Now cranked up the promotion engine Monday, offering new customers to its “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” packages free HBO for one year.

DirecTV Now, AT&T’s over-the-top service, launched on Nov. 30 and had about 200,000 subscribers in its first month. The service is available in several pricing tiers, including Go Big—which offers more than 100 channels for $60 per month—and Gotta Have It, a 120-channel offering for $70 per month.

New customers can still sign up for 3 months of pre-paid service on any DirecTV Now package and get an Apple TV included. Both offers end March 30.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.