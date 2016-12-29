DirecTV Now to Drop $35 Promotional Price for ‘Go Big’

AT&T is set to drop the $35 per month promotional price for a “Go Big” package that offers a lineup of more than 100 channels on Jan. 9, 2017.

After that date, the price for Go Big will rise to $60 per month, and continue to accompany the other DirecTV Now packages -- Live a Little ($35 per month for 60+ channels); Just Right ($50 per month for 80+ channels); and Gotta Have It ($70 per month for 120+ channels).

DirecTV Now debuted on Nov. 30, and has been using the promotional price for Go Big to attract subscribers to the new OTT TV service.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.