DirecTV Now to Drop $35 Promotional Price for ‘Go Big’
AT&T is set to drop the $35 per month promotional price for a “Go Big” package that offers a lineup of more than 100 channels on Jan. 9, 2017.
After that date, the price for Go Big will rise to $60 per month, and continue to accompany the other DirecTV Now packages -- Live a Little ($35 per month for 60+ channels); Just Right ($50 per month for 80+ channels); and Gotta Have It ($70 per month for 120+ channels).
DirecTV Now debuted on Nov. 30, and has been using the promotional price for Go Big to attract subscribers to the new OTT TV service.
