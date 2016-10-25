DirecTV Now to Cost $35 Per Month

DirecTV Now, AT&T’s emerging OTT-TV service, will cost $35 per month and offer 100-plus “premium” channels, AT&T president and company CEO Randall Stephenson said Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal DLive conference.

DirecTV Now Coming in November

That price will also include the customer’s mobile streaming cost, he said.

“We think this is big,” Stephenson said, again labelling it a “game-changer” whose intent is to to bring a “new, different competitor [to] the cable ecosystem.”

Stephenson also shed a little more detail on the launch date, noting that DirecTV will debut by the end of November.

