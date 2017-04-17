DirecTV Now Adds More Local Fox Feeds

DirecTV Now, AT&T’s OTT TV service, has expanded its offer of local live TV feeds from Fox after adding 14 Fox-affiliated stations to the service.

In all, DirecTV Now delivers local live Fox TV programming in 90% of the top 20 DMAs, with more stations to be added “soon.”

DirecTV Now launched last November and added about 200,000 subs in its first month. DirecTV Now's entry-level “Live a Little” tier, selling for $35 per month and featuring 60-plus channels, includes the local feeds of ABC, Fox and NBC in select markets.



