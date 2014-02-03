DirecTV Makes A Roku Connection

DirecTV is the latest major pay-TV operator to clear the way for its customers to use the authenticated HBO Go app on Roku boxes and adapters, a decision that comes more than two years after the authenticated premium app debuted on the video streaming platform.

The satellite TV giant announced on Twitter last Friday (Jan. 31) that DirecTV subs could now use their credentials to access the HBO Go app via Roku.

While Comcast has yet to extend similar support for HBO GO on the Roku, others that currently allow users to tap into the app via the streaming platform include AT&T U-verse, Bright House Networks, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Dish Network, Mediacom Communications, Midcontinetnt Communications, Cablevision Systems, RCN, Suddenlink Communications, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS TV and WideOpenWest.

