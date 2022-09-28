DirecTV Launches Severe Weather Channel As Hurricane Ian Bears Down

With Hurricane Ian threatening in the south, DirecTV has launched emergency services to provide viewers with up to date news on conditions and advisories.

A Severe Weather Channel is available on channel 361-2 carrying news from markets in the path of the storm. Those markets including Ft. Meyers-Naples; Tampa St. Petersburg, Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Brunswick Ga.

DirecTV’s U-verse is also carrying the service on channel 1226.and 226.

More markets’ coverage will be added to the channel in the next few days.

DirecTV has also assembled a Severe Weather Mix channel, which presents a mosaic of four news feeds offering updates on the hurricane’s progress, bulletins and how to access emergency services. Coverage originates from The Weather Channel, AccuWeather and CNN, as well as local coverage from broadcast stations.

The Weather Mix is on channel 200 and 361-1.

DirecTV said it has created similar channels during post storms, including Hurricane Ida in 2021, Hurricanes Marco and Laura in 2020, Hurricane Michael in 2018, Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012. ■