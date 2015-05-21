DirecTV Launches Kids App

DirecTV has launched a kids’ app, aimed at parents looking for a quick and effective way to keep age-inappropriate content out of the hands of their children.

The app, downloadable via the iTunes store, is designed for viewers aged 5 to 10 years old and provides a safe, easy-to use online environment offering hundreds of popular children’s shows and kid-friendly movies, available to watch instantly from Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, HBO, Starz, Sprout and more, based on the customer’s DirecTV programming package.

DirecTV said it also will use its long-standing relationship with Common Sense Media to incorporate age-based ratings and reviews through the app. Common Sense Media is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing independent, trustworthy information and education to kids, parents and educators, so they can be better equipped to succeed in a world of media and technology.

