DirecTV to Hike Rates 5.7% in 2015

DirecTV said it will raise prices for its video packages on average about 5.7% in 2015, in an effort to help offset rising programming costs.

In a message to customers, DirecTV said the new rates will take effect on Feb. 5.

According to the company, its 140-channel Entertainment package will rise 3.5% to $59.99 per month while its 150-channel Choice package will increase 6% to $70.99 from $66.99 per month. Rounding out the offerings, DirecTV’s Xtra package (including more than 205 channels) will rise 5.5% to $77.99 from $73.99 per month, its 225-channel Ultimate TV package will increase 6% to $86.99 from $81.99 per month and its all-in 285-channel Premier package will increase 5.4% to $136.99 from $129.99 per month.

