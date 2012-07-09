DirecTV Eyes Q4 for National Addressable Ads

DirecTV is still in the testing phase with household-addressable advertising, aiming for a commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2012 -- putting the project at least a year behind schedule.

In December 2010, DirecTV said it expected to deploy the addressable-ad system in the second half of 2011 across 25 of the top-rated cable networks to its nearly 10 million DVR customers. The satellite operator also announced a deal with Starcom MediaVest Group, under which the ad agency committed to spend up to $20 million on addressable advertising on behalf of clients with DirecTV in 2011.

At this point, DirecTV is working with SMG on the test, and the companies expect Q4 will "be a full marketplace launch," DirecTV spokeswoman Cara Brugnoli said.

DirecTV did implement addressable technology in the fourth quarter of 2011 and began running local advertising across 25 networks in 25 markets, according to Brugnoli. NCC Media, ad-sales company owned by Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications, is selling the local inventory as DirecTV's representative. "This inventory is traditional local advertising -- day, date and time," Brugnoli said. "This was a business decision allowing DirecTV to get into the local marketplace."

