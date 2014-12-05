DirecTV, Elemental Connect On 4K

Elemental Technologies shed more light on the tech-facing aspects of DirecTV’s recently launched 4K/Ultra HD service, announcing that the satellite giant has selected the vendor’s video processing platform for the offering.

According to Elemental, DirecTV has tapped the Elemental Server, a file-based transcoding platform, to prepare 4K VOD content in the bandwidth-saving HEVC format to customers who are set-up with an Internet-connected Genie HD-DVR (model HR30 and above) and a 2014 Samsung-made 4K TV.

Elemental’s customers also include HBO, the BBC, ESPN, ABC News, CBS Interactive and Comcast, which is preparing to launch a 4K streaming app for Samsung TVs before the end of 2014.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.