DirecTV Downgrades Its 3D Channel to Part-Time Status

In a sign 3DTV hasn't taken off as quickly as some in the industry hoped, DirecTV earlier this month shifted n3D, its 24-hour linear 3D channel originally sponsored by Panasonic, to a part-time special events channel.

However, the satellite operator said, it continues to carry two 24-hour linear 3D networks -- ESPN 3D and 3net, from Discovery Communications, Sony and IMAX -- and will provide NBCUniversal's 3D programming for this summer's 2012 Summer Olympic Games from London.

DirecTV's n3D change was reported Thursday by Consumer Reports.

"While 3D adoption continues to grow and more programming is being developed, DirecTV has decided to move n3D to a part-time channel," DirecTV said in a statement.

