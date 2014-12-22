DirecTV Begins Soft Launch of Ya Veo

DirecTV has begun the soft launch of its long-awaited Spanish-language over-the-top service, dubbed Ya Veo, which provides a suite of programming from Latin America and Spain for $7.99 per-month.

The service, which will initially be available on PCs, Mac and Android devices, will later allow access via IPhones, IPad and Xbox 360, DirecTV said in a statement. The service is available without a satellite subscription or contract and the first month is free.

DirecTV first announced plans for the Spanish language OTT service in September. It is the latest in a series of OTT video offerings expected from Dish Network, Sony, Verizon and others. In a statement, DirecTV said customers will be able to start watching a show or movie on one device, pause, then continue watching it on another device, as well as be able to stream Ya Veo on up to two devices simultaneously.

