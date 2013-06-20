DirecTV Authenticates HBO Go on Apple TV

And then there was one.

As of mid-day Thursday, Charter Communications remained the

only current HBO pay TV affiliate with TV Everywhere rights that had yet to

support authentication of the HBO GO app on the Apple TV box.

DirecTV was not among the initial group of operators

supporting HBO GO on the popular streaming video device, but an HBO spokeswoman

said via email Thursday that the satellite TV service provider is now

authenticating the premium programmer's TV Everywhere app on the Apple TV. A

DirecTV spokeswoman confirmed that the company launched authentication of HBO

for the device on Thursday morning.

DirecTV's support comes on the heels of Apple's announcement

Wednesday that it is now offering direct

access to HBO GO and WatchESPN on the Apple device. Previously, users could

only watch HBO GO and WatchESPN content on the Apple TV via Apple AirPlay, a

feature that lets users wireless stream on-demand content from iOS devices to

Apple TV boxes over Wi-Fi.

With the exception of Charter, all of HBO's TV Everywhere

partners are on board with Apple TV, a group that includes Comcast, Time Warner

Cable, AT&T U-verse TV, BendBroadband, Blue Ridge Communications, Bright

House Networks, Buckeye CableSystem, Cable One, CenturyLink, Dish Network, GCI

Communications, Grande Communications, Mediacom Communications,

Cablevision Systems, RCN, Verizon FiOS TV, Cox Communications (beta),

Suddenlink Communications and WideOpenWest, among others.

Charter was not immediately available Thursday

to comment on if or when the MSO intends to allow customers to authenticate HBO

GO on the Apple TV.