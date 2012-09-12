DirecTV Adds Exclusives to 'TV Everywhere' iPad App

DirecTV subscribers can now watch shows from the satellite operator's exclusive Audience Network lineup -- including the finale of Damages on Wednesday night -- on their iPads over any broadband connection.

The out-of-home live TV streaming feature is available to all DirecTV customers, for no additional charge. The No. 1 satellite operator said the service will be available on the iPhone in October and on Android devices by the end of the year.

In addition to Damages, which stars Glenn Close, DirecTV's Audience Network this fall will feature Something to Talk About, a series of documentaries premiering next month; late-night sports comedy show The Nick and Artie Show; and series including Call Me Fitz, starring Jason Priestly, which premieres on Sept. 25.

