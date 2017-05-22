DirecTV Adds Electronic Sell-Through Option

DirecTV has added an electronic sell-through option that lets its satellite TV customers purchase movies and TV titles, including some new releases that become available before their rental windows.

Though DirecTV joins other MVPDs, such as Comcast and Verizon, that offer EST, titles purchased from DirecTV are only accessible so long as the customer continues to get service from DirecTV, according to the FAQ.

“You will not be able to access your purchased movies if your account is not active, even if you return as a DIRECTV customer at a later date. You must maintain your DIRECTV account to view your purchased content,” the FAQ reads, adding that DirecTV purchases are non-transferable, meaning they also won’t be available to customers who change to DirecTV Now, AT&T’s new OTT TV service.

Comcast gets around this by letting consumers access purchased content via the company’s recently relaunched and unified Xfinity Stream web portal and Xfinity Stream mobile apps even after they disconnect services (Comcast previously handled that through a separate app called On Demand Purchases). Verizon has a similar policy in place that lets consumers view purchased content so long as they maintain a Fios account user ID and password.

