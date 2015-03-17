DirecTV Adds 22 Live Streaming Channels

DirecTV said it has added 22 channels from Viacom, Turner Broadcasting, Univision, Smithsonian and OWN to its DirecTV Everywhere lineup of live, out-of-home streaming offerings.

New channels added to the DirecTV Everywhere portfolio of mobile and web apps today are: BET, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, TV Land, truTV, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Spike, VH1, Palladia, CMT, HLN and CNN; OWN, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, TNT; Univision’s UniMas, Galavision and Univision and the Smithsonian Channel.

DirecTV said it has seen significant growth in its TV Everywhere offering in the past year with a 40% increase in unique streamers and nearly doubled streams.

