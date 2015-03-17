Trending

DirecTV Adds 22 Live Streaming Channels

By

DirecTV said it has added 22 channels from Viacom, Turner Broadcasting, Univision, Smithsonian and OWN to its DirecTV Everywhere lineup of live, out-of-home streaming offerings.  

New channels added to the DirecTV Everywhere portfolio of mobile and web apps today are: BET, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, TV Land, truTV, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Spike, VH1, Palladia, CMT, HLN and CNN; OWN, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, TNT; Univision’s UniMas, Galavision and Univision and the Smithsonian Channel.  

DirecTV said it has seen significant growth in its TV Everywhere offering in the past year with a 40% increase in unique streamers and nearly doubled streams.

