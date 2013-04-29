Diller: Aereo Is 'Not a Loophole; It Is a Right'

IAC/Interactive Corp. chairman and founder Barry Diller

defended his investment in Aereo by arguing consumers have a "right" to the

service and that the company is not simply exploiting a "legal loophole" in the

law.

Diller also contended that recent threats made by executives

at News Corp. and other broadcasters to move networks from broadcast to cable

was really an effort to spur Congressional action.

Diller made the comments to Bloomberg Television from Milken

Global Conference, where he appeared as a speaker on Monday morning.

Aereo uses tiny coin-sized antennas to receive broadcast

signals and sells bundles of them to consumers who can then receive the live

feeds on internet connected devices. Broadcasters have sued the service,

claiming it violates copyright laws.

"I think what they are doing is making a lot of noise

in the hopes they will get relief from Congress," he told Bloomberg TV. "That

is actually what they are going. I do not think they see Aereo as a â€˜threat'

but what they are nervous about is the shifting ground underneath them. As it

becomes more and more difficult to justify ever increasing cable fees,

satellite fees, as programmers and operators want more and more money and there

are more and more programs, as that closed circle becomes ever more pricey

there are going to be chinks in that armor if the technology which now allows

it, will allow it. My attitude has been to jump into something that looks

difficult and is against what people think will succeed and plant my little

food. Sometimes it gets kicked."

Diller described Aereo as a service for people who don't

want to pay $150 a month for a multichannel service and who can live without

ESPN. "If those are true for you as a consumer, being able to watch all free

broadcast, all the events all of the local television for $8 a month is an

alternative."

He also told Bloomberg TV that Aereo would be a

"very profitable" service if it could get "a certain amount, 10 million, 20

million U.S. households utilize the platform" but said he "didn't know" if all

the litigation around the service would prove to be worth it.