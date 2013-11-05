Digitalsmiths, Zeebox Expand Second Screen TV App Partnership

Second screen video app specialist Zeebox has expanded a deal that will see it add Digitalsmiths' personal video recommendations engine for apps tailored for the U.K. and Australia.

Zeebox, whose app has been downloaded more than 5 million times so far, integrated the Digitalsmiths Seamless Discovery platform for its U.S.-facing apps back in June 2013.

The Digitalsmiths component adds to zeebox a "Recommended For You" feature that provides personalized recommendations based on individual viewing behavior, as well as a "Similar Shows" video discovery element that presents shows that share traits with the show currently being watched.

