Digitalsmiths Survey: 4.2% Plan to Cut Cord

Cord-cutting remains a small but troubling trend even as pay-TV providers witness an uptick in adoption and usage of authenticated TV Everywhere applications, Digitalsmiths found in a survey of more than 3,000 adults conducted in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Digitalsmiths, the video recommendations and discovery specialist acquired by TiVo last year, said 4.2% of respondents said they planned to cut pay-TV service within the next six months, while 7.9% expected to change their service, and 2.5% expected to “switch” to an online app or rental service. Additionally, 8.9% of those surveyed said they switched pay-TV providers within the previous three months.

The Q4 survey also found that more respondents increased services (20.4%) than decreased them. The top three additions were premium channels, Internet and HD service.

