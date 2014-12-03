Digitalsmiths Hones New Data Tool

Digitalsmiths, the video search and recommendations company acquired by TiVo earlier this year, said it has beefed up its reporting and analytics capabilities with the release of Seamless Insight.

Seamless Insight, the company said, helps video service providers sift through volumes of data to obtain “actionable visibility” that enables them to optimize targeted content promotions, resulting in improved ARPU and viewer engagement.

Digitalsmiths said it developed the release following prototype testing by “several leading MSOs." Dish Network and Foxtel were among the Digitalsmiths clients that took part in the testing. Other Digitalsmiths customers include AT&T, Bright House Networks, Charter Communications, DirecTV, Fox Sports, NASCAR, Sharp Electronics, Time Warner Cable, Turner Sports and Verizon Communications.

