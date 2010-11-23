Digitalsmiths Buys Gotuit Media
Digitalsmiths
Corporation, a specialist in video metadata solutions, has acquired
privately held Gotuit Media Corp. for an undisclosed sum. Founded in
2000, Gotuit's clients include leading cable networks, sports leagues,
and broadcast programmers.
The deal will bolster Digitalsmiths'
position as a leading provider of solutions for handling metadata and
for search. As a result of the acquisition, Digitalsmiths now controls
more than 35 patents covering core metadata creation, aggregation and
other applications.
"Deep metadata is the engine that powers the
consumption of digital media," noted Ben Weinberger, CEO of
Digitalsmiths in a statement. "By combining our ability to scale
libraries of content and Gotuit's broadcast capabilities, we've created
the most comprehensive solution for video indexing and metadata
monetization available to serve the media industry across multiple
platforms and content types-movies, sports, news and television for both
library and media and live broadcasts."
