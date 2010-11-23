Digitalsmiths Buys Gotuit Media

Digitalsmiths

Corporation, a specialist in video metadata solutions, has acquired

privately held Gotuit Media Corp. for an undisclosed sum. Founded in

2000, Gotuit's clients include leading cable networks, sports leagues,

and broadcast programmers.

The deal will bolster Digitalsmiths'

position as a leading provider of solutions for handling metadata and

for search. As a result of the acquisition, Digitalsmiths now controls

more than 35 patents covering core metadata creation, aggregation and

other applications.

"Deep metadata is the engine that powers the

consumption of digital media," noted Ben Weinberger, CEO of

Digitalsmiths in a statement. "By combining our ability to scale

libraries of content and Gotuit's broadcast capabilities, we've created

the most comprehensive solution for video indexing and metadata

monetization available to serve the media industry across multiple

platforms and content types-movies, sports, news and television for both

library and media and live broadcasts."