Digital Original Slate Swelled to 319 on 2018

While Apple has assembled a powerful lineup of A-list producers and on-screen talent to launch Apple TV+ (see Lead-in), its original shows will face literally hundreds of competitors.

According to Parrot Analytics, there were 319 original TV shows launched by digital platforms last year, up from 147 in 2017.

Netflix, which spent more than $8 billion producing and acquiring content in 2018, accounted for 139 of those new originals.

Another big contributing factor to this glut was the emergence of Facebook Watch, which contributed 41 originals to the fray.

Other notable tidbits from Parrot Analytics’ 2018 Global Television Demand Report: in terms of “demand” measurement for streaming video services, Netflix controls a whopping 71% of the global market, with Amazon Prime Video (11%), Hulu (9%), and CBS All Access (4%) trailing way behind.

This despite the fact that Amazon and Hulu control a greater-than-ever portion of OTT subscribers globally.

In 2014, for example, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu controlled only 37.4% of the combined subscribers for the three major SVOD platforms — a group that also includes, of course, Netflix.

In 2018, however, that market share had increased to 47.6%.