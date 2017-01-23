Dick Clark, Twitter Team on More Red Carpet Live Streams

dick clark productions and Twitter announced Jan. 23 they’ll live-stream several upcoming red carpet events, beginning with the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2.

The agreement comes after the two partnered on a live stream of the Golden Globes’ red carpet Jan. 8. The Billboard Music Awards on May 21 and November’s American Music Awards will also see their red carpet events streamed live on Twitter.

“Twitter is where conversations about award shows happen live,” said Twitter COO Anthony Noto, in a statement. “After a successful collaboration with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions on our exclusive Golden Globes red carpet show, we’re excited to partner again … to bring more live programming to Twitter.”

Mike Mahan, president of dick clark productions, added: “We are thrilled with the success of the Golden Globes red carpet pre-show and look forward to working with Twitter on additional shows. By offering a unique online viewing opportunity, we are able to expand the audience experience and generate deeper, more compelling conversation.”

The red carpet live streams will include interviews, and dick clark productions will integrate questions from Twitter users into their programming. Twitter and dick clark productions will support the endeavor with commercials.

The Golden Globes red carpet live-stream pulled in approximately 2.7 million unique viewers, according to Twitter.