DiCaprio Oscar Win Sets Twitter Record

Sunday night’s Oscars drew fewer TV viewers than last year’s telecast, but it turned in a Twitter record.

According to the social media giant, Leonardo DiCaprio’s win for Best Actor for his role in The Revenant generated a record 440,000 tweets per minute, beating out the previous record of 255,000 tweets per minute, set when 2014 host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a selfie with a group of Hollywood stars that was part planning, part fortuitous spontaneity.

After DiCaprio’s win, Spotlight’s win for Best Picture received the most Twitter bizz, followed by Mad Max: Fury Road’s Oscar for Sound Mixing, Twitter said.

