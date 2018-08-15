DGA Honoring Sen. Klobuchar

The Directors Guild of America will honor Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at its annual 2018 DGA Honors awards presentation Oct. 18 in New York.

The awards recognize distinguished contributions to film and TV.

Klobuchar's contribution, said DGA, has been her "longstanding commitment to fighting for creators’ rights and safeguarding the content created by DGA members and the entertainment industry."

That includes by championing bills to preserve copyright protections and prevent unauthorized streaming of copyrighted works, including by providing new tools to combat online pirates. "Senator Klobuchar has been unwavering in her dedication to protecting creators’ rights," DGA said.

Klobuchar is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee as well as ranking member of the Rules Committee.

Klobuchar Tuesday (Aug. 14) scored an overwhelming victory in her primary run for a third term, collecting 95.7% of the vote.