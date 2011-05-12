NewBill Would Criminalize Illegal TV Show Streaming

A bipartisan trio of Senators Thursday introduced a bill

that would make illegally streaming TV shows or movies a felony.

The bill (S. 978) was introduced by Senators

Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Christopher Coons

(D-Del.), and came the same day that Sen. Patrick Leahy (D- Vt.) re-introduced

a bipartisan bill to give the government more tools to shut down Web sites that

traffic in stolen intellectual property, including TV shows and movies.

It is already a felony to download or upload that content,

so the bill would just extend that to streaming a recommendation made by White

House Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator Victoria Espinel,

The Copyright Alliance pointed out in praising the move.

In March, the Obama administration recommended that Congress

clarify that streaming illegal content, in addition to downloading it, can be a

felony.

Espinel pointed out at that time that, under existing

law, it is unclear that streaming copyrighted work can be subject to a felony

penalties because such penalties are "predicated on the defendant either

illegally reproducing or distributing the copyrighted work." While,

intuitively, streaming would seem to pretty clearly be distribution, there has

been some legal question about that designation."

Klobuchar and company are looking to clear up that

point.

The same groups, unions, studios, independent

producers, who were praising the Leahy bill lined up to salute

the Klobuchar legislation.

"While illegal downloading of our members' creative works

remains the best known method of Internet theft, illegal Internet streaming has

actually become the preferred viewing and listening experience," said a

AFTRA, SAG and others in a joint statement." Unfortunately, the law has

not kept pace with these new consumer habits. While illegal downloading

and distribution is a felony, the illegal, willful, and commercial streaming of

films, TV programs, and music remains only a misdemeanor. [W]e applaud [the]

Senators for their leadership in today introducing legislation to remove

unwarranted obstacles to the prosecution of websites that willfully and

illegally stream valuable copyrighted works for commercial advantage or private

financial gain."

"The illegal streaming of copyrighted content is a scourge

on the independent film and television community, particularly the small and

medium-sized businesses without the resources to effectively enforce their

intellectual property rights," said Jean Prewitt, president of the

Independent Film & Television Alliance. "We strongly believe

government enforcement and consequences are the only effective remedies for

these types of illegal activities. We highly commend Senators Klobuchar

and Cornyn for this significant legislative proposal to ensure illegal

streaming is treated as seriously under the law as is illegal

downloading."

The Obama administration has made protection, security

and privacy of online content a priority given its push for universal broadband

as a critical infrastructure component of the country's future.