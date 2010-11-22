DG to Handle Digital Delivery of 'That 70s Show'

Content management and distribution provider DG has inked a deal with Carsey-Werner Television to handle the digital delivery of the off-network television series That 70s Show to stations using DG's Pathfire platform. DG, which will also take over content preparation and station delivery communication services, will begin distributing the series in December 2010.

"We are all excited to expand our on-going partnership with Carsey-Werner Television that already includes providing distribution services for such broadcast stalwarts as The Cosby Show and Roseanne," noted Neil Nguyen, president and COO of DG in a statement.

The Pathfire end-to-end file based delivery platform supports both HD and SD content and does not require stations to purchase any additional equipment for the distribution of content.