DG FastChannel Rebrands To DG
DG FastChannel is rebranding itself as simply DG
and is supporting the new brand with a redesigned Website, www.DGit.com,
and the company's first major ad campaign. The new brand name will serve as an
umbrella for both current and future products and services throughout the
company's operations and subsidiaries.
"DG has a superior brand recognition across the
entertainment, broadcast and advertising communities," DG President and COO
Neil Nguyen said in a statement. "When planning the strategy for this rebrand,
we determined that the best direction for the company is to leverage this
strength. A pioneer in digital delivery technology for both advertising-across
broadcast, print and digital-and syndicated television programming, DG is the
benchmark of excellence across the constantly evolving digital landscape. By
rebranding to DG we will be able to leverage our brand equity to propel the
growth of the company's current and future offering."
The company services more than 5,000 advertisers and agencies with North
America's largest online media distribution network. Last year it delivered
more than 7 million ads to over 28,000 TV, radio, print and Web publishing
destinations.
