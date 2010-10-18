DG FastChannel Rebrands To DG

DG FastChannel is rebranding itself as simply DG

and is supporting the new brand with a redesigned Website, www.DGit.com,

and the company's first major ad campaign. The new brand name will serve as an

umbrella for both current and future products and services throughout the

company's operations and subsidiaries.

"DG has a superior brand recognition across the

entertainment, broadcast and advertising communities," DG President and COO

Neil Nguyen said in a statement. "When planning the strategy for this rebrand,

we determined that the best direction for the company is to leverage this

strength. A pioneer in digital delivery technology for both advertising-across

broadcast, print and digital-and syndicated television programming, DG is the

benchmark of excellence across the constantly evolving digital landscape. By

rebranding to DG we will be able to leverage our brand equity to propel the

growth of the company's current and future offering."

The company services more than 5,000 advertisers and agencies with North

America's largest online media distribution network. Last year it delivered

more than 7 million ads to over 28,000 TV, radio, print and Web publishing

destinations.