DG FastChannel Posts Strong Q2

Content

delivery provider DG FastChannel showed progress in the second quarter,

increasing revenues 38% from the same period in 2009, to $60.3 million from

$43.7 million, and posting net income of $9.0 million, or 32 cents per share,

compared to $3.6 million and 16 cents per share a year ago.

DG

FastChannel's second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street analysts' expectations of

$55.6 million. The company said it is experiencing strong growth in delivering

high-definition commercials as more advertisers adopt the new format, in

addition to overall growth as the larger advertising business recovers from its

2009 downturn. But its stock slipped 5.5% in NASDAQ trading Wednesday, falling

from $40.53 to $38.26.

On the

earnings conference call, analysts questioned DG FastChannel Chairman and CEO

Scott Ginsburg about large sales of DG FastChannel stock he has recently made

(Ginsburg sold 400,000 shares in June, netting $17 million, and made other

large sales in the past nine months), and asked for more details about the

company's mix of HD ads versus standard-definition ads.

Ginsburg

explained that after 12 years at the company, he is looking to provide some

liquidity for his children. As for HD spots, DG FastChannel President and COO

Neil Nguyen said that while HD spots grew strongly from the first to second

quarter, they still only represent 7-8% of the overall volume of spots that the

company delivers.

DG

FastChannel didn't detail the financial performance of its Pathfire syndicated

content delivery business on the call, though Nguyen said that its new HD DMG

platform is now fully deployed and that Pathfire has transitioned from a

"wholesale platform" to a "full-service offering" over the past 14 months. That

change in strategy is driven in part by the fact that major Pathfire customers

CBS, Warner Bros. and Ascent have created their own platform to deliver HD

syndicated content, "Pitch Blue."